LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,856 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,410. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

