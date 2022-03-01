LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $196.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,856 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,410. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.