LPL Financial LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 190,296 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Humana by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Humana by 687.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 144,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after acquiring an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $434.32 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

