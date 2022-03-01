LPL Financial LLC Purchases 15,885 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $154.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,389 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

