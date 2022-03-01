LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,501 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

