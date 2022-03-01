LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 177,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56.

