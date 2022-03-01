Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. On average, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

