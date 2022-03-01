Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.130-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.23 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of M traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,015,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,122,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 341,243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

