Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 416,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,517,441. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

