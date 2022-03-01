Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,455. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.56.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.