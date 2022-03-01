Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 0.8% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,404. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

