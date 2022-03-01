Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $171,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $133.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,471. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.