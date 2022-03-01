Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $31,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average is $159.83. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

