Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $100.31. 4,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.