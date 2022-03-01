Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.18. 24,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.24 and a 12-month high of $252.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

