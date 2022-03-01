Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes $32,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.65. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,100. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.78.

