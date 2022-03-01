Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,701. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

