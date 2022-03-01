Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.15) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.86).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 196.70 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 148.20 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.40.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

