Man Group plc Acquires New Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 530,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 91,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.99.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.