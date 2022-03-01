Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410,446 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after purchasing an additional 805,591 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,225,000 after purchasing an additional 592,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

