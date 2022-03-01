Man Group plc Makes New $611,000 Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 75.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stem by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,378,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $50,414,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $473,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,575 shares of company stock worth $3,212,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

