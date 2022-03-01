Man Group plc Purchases New Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $4,333,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $181,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.