Man Group plc Sells 142,608 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 142,608 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 930,800 shares of company stock valued at $76,406,492. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.