MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.64 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.00 or 0.06731745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.56 or 0.99793711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

