Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $23.07

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.07, but opened at $26.32. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 130,789 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

