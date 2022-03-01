Marc Kimpe Sells 5,000 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADTN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 331,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.52 million, a PE ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,246,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

