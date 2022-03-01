MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the January 31st total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 442,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,294. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

