Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.49% of Iron Spark I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,575,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Iron Spark I by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Iron Spark I by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 458,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

ISAA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

Iron Spark I Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.