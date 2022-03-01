Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

NASDAQ NISN opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.