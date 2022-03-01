Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 525,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,400,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after buying an additional 636,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,442,000 after buying an additional 612,093 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 4.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

