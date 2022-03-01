Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $884,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

