Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.71% of Huize worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Huize by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 907,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Huize by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Huize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Huize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huize by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32. Huize Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 9.42%.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

