Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 201.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.71% of Huize worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUIZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Huize during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huize by 41.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huize during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Huize by 18.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Huize by 31.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 907,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

HUIZ stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Huize Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

