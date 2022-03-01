Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.60.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.
In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
