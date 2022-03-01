Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 525,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,041,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Antero Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

AR stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

