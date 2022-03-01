MarteXcoin (MXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $7,797.33 and approximately $10.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002343 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004051 BTC.

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 5,920,338 coins. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MixTrust (MXT) dedicates itself to constructing a distributed, decentralized, open-source, and integrated DeFi ecosystem. Additionally, this will be supported through distributed networks, intelligent smart contracts, oracle networks, cross-chain protocols, and financial dApp tools. “

