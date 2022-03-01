MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $124,103.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.86 or 1.00050655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,338,628 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

