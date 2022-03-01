Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,993 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Shares of MTCH opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average is $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

