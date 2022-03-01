MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

Shares of NYSE MBI traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 64,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54. MBIA has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $686.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MBIA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MBIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

