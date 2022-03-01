MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.
Shares of NYSE MBI traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 64,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54. MBIA has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $686.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.11.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
MBIA Company Profile (Get Rating)
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
