McAdam LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 492,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,280,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,443. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.78 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.