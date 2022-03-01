McAdam LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. 42,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

