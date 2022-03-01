Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 415,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.40%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.