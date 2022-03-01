MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.11.

MAX opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.80 million, a PE ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.43. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MediaAlpha by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

