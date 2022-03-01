Medifast (NYSE:MED) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 1-year low of $166.27 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.10.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Medifast by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.