MEG Energy (MEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.
Shares of MEG opened at C$16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.31. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.04 and a 1-year high of C$16.92.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.
About MEG Energy (Get Rating)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Stories
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.