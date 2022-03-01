MEG Energy (MEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MEG opened at C$16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.31. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.04 and a 1-year high of C$16.92.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

