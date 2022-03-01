Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.27. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $577.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

