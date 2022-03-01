Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

