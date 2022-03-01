MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

MCBS opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $619.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.55. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 43.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.