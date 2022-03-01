Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,178,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,099 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 118.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

