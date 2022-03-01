Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $613,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

